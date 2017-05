DOHERTY-LEAVEY, Eileen – Reposing at McLauglin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana. Removal on Sunday, May 21st, at 3 pm to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Monday, May 22nd, at 5 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 11 am. Burial will take place in Didcot, Oxfordshire.