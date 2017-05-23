+353 (0)74912 1014
DOHERTY, Francis (Feggy)

Posted: 1:31 pm May 23, 2017

DOHERTY, Francis (Feggy) – The death has occurred of Francis Doherty (Feggy) at Letterkenny Universty Hospital. His remains will be leaving Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Letterkenny today at 5 pm going to his late residence. Funreal from on Wednesday morning at 12-15 am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1 pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Rehab Centre Letterkenny Hospital co/ of any family member.

Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am.

 

