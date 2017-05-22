DOHERTY, Eddie

+353 (0)74912 1014
Posted: 10:05 am May 22, 2017

DOHERTY – The death has taken place of Eddie Joseph Doherty (The Gunner), Mid Wood, Water Mill Lane, Pett Village, East Sussex, England and formerly 18, St. Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Beloved husband of Diane and dear father of Adrian, Chris and Zara. His remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot on Monday 22nd May with viewing from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Removal to 18 St. Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana on Tuesday, 23rd May with viewing from 12 noon.

Funeral on Wednesday morning 24th May to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11 pm – 9 am on the morning of the funeral

