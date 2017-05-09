Dog fouling incidents on rise in Letterkenny

By Louise Doyle

PORTABLE CCTV could be introduced in Letterkenny in a bid to catch culprits who don’t clean up after their dogs.

Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal District, Councillor James Pat McDaid, is to table a motion at today’s MD meeting calling on the local authority to establish an action plan to try to reduce dog fouling in the town.

The move comes in the wake of what he has described as “increasing incidents” of dog fouling locally.

Speaking to the Donegal News, Cllr McDaid said he is tabling the motion after being approached by a number of people complaining about the issue.

“Since the weather has got better, a lot of people are out and about and it has been brought to my attention that there is a big problem in Letterkenny with dog fouling,” he said.

“This is the weather when people are out walking and jogging more, and many people have come to me expressing their concerns over the amount of dog fouling in the town. This is a busy town with running clubs and walkers, and every day I am hearing of more and more concerns about the issue.”

Cllr McDaid said that while he has “nothing against dogs or dog owners”, responsibility for cleaning up after pets in shared areas must be paramount.

“I am calling on the Council to introduce portable CCTV, as well as signage requesting dog owners look after their pets responsibly. This is a big enough issue in Letterkenny, and while Council do provide poop-a-scoop bins, I think there is a need to go an extra step.”

Cllr McDaid believes the use of portable CCTV could be one such measure to tackle the problem.

“The Council already uses portable CCTV in certain areas where there is already incidences of fly tipping so I think it could work in this case too.

“It’s important to say that it is only a minority of people don’t clean up after their dogs, but anyone with a dog must take responsibility not only for their dog, but also for the safety and well-being of everyone who uses communal zones.”

Cllr McDaid said he also plans to ask the Council for the number of fines handed out last year to dog owners who fell foul of the offence.