DEVENNEY, Joe – The death has taken place May 1st 2017 at his home of Joe Devenney, 23 Hillhead, Castlefin and formerly Sanny Mills, Ballindrait. Beloved husband of the late Bernie, much loved father of Berna, Adrian and Charlene and brother of Packie, Betty and the late Lizzie. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (May 2nd) from 11 am. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (May 3rd) at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Castlefin at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, brother, sister and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am