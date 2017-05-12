DECLAN BONNER: Shovlin still going strong

Last week, with Naomh Ultan engulfed in a tight championship game with Carndonagh, Shovlin at 56 years of age, was called into action and helped the Dunkineely men get over the line. This was after playing the full game for the reserves beforehand.

Intermediate football is of a very good standard, and it just shows you how fit he must be when he can still mix it at that level.

I know if it was me, I wouldn’t be fit to walk for a week after it, but it’s no bother to Martin.

I’m sure he went for a recovery session after the match, but I don’t think it was to the swimming pool in Killybegs or the salt water!

They don’t make them like Shovlin anymore.



