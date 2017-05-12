No Bones About It

DECLAN BONNER: Shovlin still going strong

Posted: 9:00 am May 12, 2017
One man who won’t be heading to America to play football this summer is my old teammate Martin Shovlin, who will continue to line out for his club Naomh Ultan when called upon.

Last week, with Naomh Ultan engulfed in a tight championship game with Carndonagh, Shovlin at 56 years of age, was called into action and helped the Dunkineely men get over the line. This was after playing the full game for the reserves beforehand.

Intermediate football is of a very good standard, and it just shows you how fit he must be when he can still mix it at that level.

I know if it was me, I wouldn’t be fit to walk for a week after it, but it’s no bother to Martin.

I’m sure he went for a recovery session after the match, but I don’t think it was to the swimming pool in Killybegs or the salt water!

They don’t make them like Shovlin anymore.

