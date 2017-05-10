+353 (0)74912 1014
DEATH: The late Eunan 'Busty' Blake

Posted: 2:50 pm May 10, 2017
By Harry Walsh
The late Eunan 'Busty' Blake

The late Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake

THE death of well known Letterkenny man Mr Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake has been announced.
A talented footballer, Busty played with Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps as well as his home town club Letterkenny Rovers.
Club chairman Dessie Kelly has led the tributes to Mr Blake who was inducted into the Donegal Sports Stars Hall of Fame in 2011.
“Busty was a dedicated football man who gave so much of his time to the club. He was hugely respected throughout the game having enjoyed a distinguished career as a senior footballer and manager. The club was always close to his heart and his loss will leave a huge void not just for his much loved family but for everyone who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”
The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with the Blake family at this difficult time,” Mr Kelly said.
During a remarkable career spanning over 20 years in senior football, Eunan was widely regarded as one of the best full-backs of his generation during which he played semi-professional for three clubs – Sligo Rovers, Derry City and Finn Harps while he also managed Athlone Town and Finn Harps.
In his time with Sligo Rovers, the Letterkenny man earned a credible six inter-league caps for the League of Ireland representative side and played in a very famous match where they earned a 0-0 draw against an English League select which included the likes of internationals Denis Violett, Peter Swan and Jimmy Armfield.
Eunan’s brother Harry and sister Eileen both passed away in recent months.

