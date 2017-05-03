+353 (0)74912 1014
DAVIS, Albert

Posted: 10:04 am May 3, 2017

DAVIS, Albert – The death 1st May 2017 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Albert Davis, 79 Ard O’ Donnell, Letterkenny. Reposing at his residence untill funeral. Removal on Thursday 4th at 1.15 pm going to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny for service at 2 pm with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

House Private from 10 pm to 10 am and on the day of the funeral.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member.

Albert is survived by his wife Florence daughters Yvonne, Louise and Milanda his sister Eveline and wider family circle.

