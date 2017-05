CUNNINGHAM, Patrick C. – The peaceful death has occured on Wednesday 24th May 2017, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny and formerly of Carrick, Co. Donegal. Beloved husband of the late Sarah and devoted father of sons Michael, Aidan and Derek.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Friday 26th May at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.