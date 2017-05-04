+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

CONVEY, Eamonn

Posted: 8:04 am May 4, 2017

CONVEY, Eamonn – Died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday May 2nd, 2017. Beloved father of Claire and Christoper. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Carole, adored grandsons Joe and Jack, brothers and sisters Marie, Nuala, Breda, Gerry, Michael and Pat, extended family and many close friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, 31 Knocknamona Park. Removal on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny Hospital.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland