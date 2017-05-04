CONVEY, Eamonn – Died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday May 2nd, 2017. Beloved father of Claire and Christoper. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Carole, adored grandsons Joe and Jack, brothers and sisters Marie, Nuala, Breda, Gerry, Michael and Pat, extended family and many close friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, 31 Knocknamona Park. Removal on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny Hospital.