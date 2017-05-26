CONNOLLY, Patricia (née McDyer) – Parke, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, wife of the late Stephen.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Friday from 4p m to 10 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Removal from her home to St. Aiden’s Church, Kinlough to arrive at 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Sunday with burial afterwards in St. Aiden’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

House strictly private at all other times please.