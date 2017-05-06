COLLINS, James – The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of James Collins, 15 Leck Cottages, Oldtown, Letterkenny. Reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, Letterkenny from 6 pm to 9 pm yesterday evening (Friday May 5th), 2 pm to 5 pm today (Saturday May 6th ) and 6 pm to 9 pm (Saturday May 6th) and Sunday May 7th 2 pm to 5 pm with removal at 5 pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday May 8th at 10 am with interment afterwards to Leck Cemetery.

Friends and family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.