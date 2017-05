CLANCY, Michael – Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Main Street. Bundoran, Co. Donegal. May 15th, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

“May Michael Rest in Eternal Peace”

Reposing at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Tuesday evening May 16th from 5 pm until removal into the Church for Reception Prayers at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11 am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.