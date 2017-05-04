Civil Defence to take on Errigal challenge for charity

CIVIL Defence volunteers are preparing to take on the Errigal Challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Association on Saturday, May 20.

“We are undertaking this challenge to raise much needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association following the diagnosis of one of our long serving members and friends within the organisation, Mr John Cunningham, Carndonagh, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in recent years,” said Edel Flynn, Donegal Civil Defence Officer.

Advertisement

“John joined Civil Defence on February 15 2007 and has been an active member ever since. Since joining, John has been a significant role model for young and the not so young, within the Auxiliary Fire Service (AFS). He worked hard at setting up the AFS station in Carndonagh, has worked alongside the Donegal Fire Service at gorse fires and was a member of the winning National Civil Defence AFS Pump Drill Team in 2008.”

Despite his diagnosis, John continues as a member of Civil Defence and giving valuable service to his community in any way possible.

On May 20, Donegal Civil Defence along with members of Cavan and Sligo Civil Defence will take on the challenge of climbing Errigal.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by contacting any of the climbers or by logging on to www.idonate.ie or by dropping into the Civil Defence Headquarters, Railway Road , Stranorlar.

They can also call 074 9175665 and make a donation today.