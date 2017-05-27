CAVANAGH, Bridie peacefully, at Áras Mhac Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mussinasole, Laghey, late of 16 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Kildoney.

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 11 am with removal at 6.30 pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7 pm. To repose overnight.

Mass of the resurrection on Monday in St. Patrick’s Church at 11 am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cementry.

All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.