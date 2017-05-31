CAMPBELL, Charlie

CAMPBELL – The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties. His Remains will leave The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 3 pm today, Wednesday going to his late residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife and family.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Rosary each night at 10 pm. Traffic arrangements in place at the wake house.