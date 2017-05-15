CALLAGHAN, Michael

CALLAGHAN – The death has taken place in Culmore Manor, Derry. of Michael Noel Callaghan formerly Fortwilliam Terr, and Waterloo Street, Derry. Son of the late Rose (née) Duffy, Illies, and Michael Callaghan, Clonglash, sister of the late Anne, Mary, Rosaleen and Christine. RIP. Remains will leave McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana. at 6.30 pm on Monday the 15th May going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 6.45 pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass from there, Tuesday at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.