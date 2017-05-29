BOYLE (Ferry), Shiela – At The University Hospital, Galway. Reposing at her late residence from 10 am today, Monday 29th May. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 31st May, at 11 am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11 pm to 10 am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Directors or any family member.

May She Rest In Peace