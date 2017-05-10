BOYLE, Bríd – The death has occurred in Letterkenny Hospital of Bríd Boyle, Magheraroarty Gortahork. Bríd is survived by her two daughters Nancy Mulvihill and Brenda McAllister, two sons John and Colm, three brothers, two sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends.

Suaimhneas Síoraí do a h-Anam dhílis

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Wednesday, at 6 pm going to her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, 12th May, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 10 pm on both nights. Family time from 11 pm until 10 am. Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.