Bomb disposal team arrive at Letterkenny housing estate

Posted: 2:52 pm May 2, 2017
By Harry Walsh
h.walsh@donegalnews.com
The scene at ManorView Park this afternoon.

THE Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are dealing with a suspect device in Letterkenny this afternoon.

ManorView Park, Long Lane, Letterkenny was sealed off this morning after concerns had been raised about a potentially explosive device at a house.

It is understood that the device was brought to the home by a family who came across it while walking at Knockalla Drive on Monday.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that they had been alerted about the shell type device.

“This device was brought home for whatever reason and it does pose a danger to the public. We do not know exactly what the shell is or how live it is but we obviously cannot take a chance and had to contact the relevant authority,” he said.

