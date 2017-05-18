+353 (0)74912 1014
BLANEY, Liam

Posted: 10:41 am May 18, 2017

BLANEY, Liam – Born Rosnakill, Donegal and latterly Warrenpoint, Co. Down. Died peacefully on 17th May 2017, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Ferndene Nursing Home, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Finally at rest with his beloved wife Rose.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Jacinta, Rosemary and Liam, sons-in-law Tim Shannon and Derek Barton, Liam’s partner Sue, grandchildren Sophie, John, Patrick, Megan, Aleisha, Caolan and Sauren, his brothers Teddy, Paul and Kevin extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday evening (19th May) to St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, arriving at 4.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (20th May) at 10 am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

