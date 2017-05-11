BLAKE, Eunan – The death has occurred of Eunan (Busty) Blake, pre-deceased by his sister Eileen (Derry) and brother Harry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Katie (née Daly), devoted father of Gary, Tony, Brenda Sheridan and Karen Logue, brother Liam (Ard Colmcille), sisters Mary Greene (McMahon Villas) and Rosie Oates (Sligo), daughters-in-law Caroline and Rhona, sons-in-law Don and Alistair, grandchildren Adam, David, Cian, Emily, Matthew, Natalie, Davin, Amy and Erin, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday, 13th May, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1.30 pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan’s Residents Comfort Fund.

Family time from 10 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.