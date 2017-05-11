+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

BLAKE, Eunan

Posted: 10:14 am May 11, 2017

BLAKE, Eunan – The death has occurred of Eunan (Busty) Blake, pre-deceased by his sister Eileen (Derry) and brother Harry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Katie (née Daly), devoted father of Gary, Tony, Brenda Sheridan and Karen Logue, brother Liam (Ard Colmcille), sisters Mary Greene (McMahon Villas) and Rosie Oates (Sligo), daughters-in-law Caroline and Rhona, sons-in-law Don and Alistair, grandchildren Adam, David, Cian, Emily, Matthew, Natalie, Davin, Amy and Erin, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday, 13th May, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1.30 pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan’s Residents Comfort Fund.

Family time from 10 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland