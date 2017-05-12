Back to the grind for Breen and Glenfin

Liam Breen’s team spent their May Bank Holiday in Falcarragh and performed reasonably well in the Gaeltacht Championship.

Advertisement

Last weekend, their focus was on the Intermediate Championship and they recorded a very impressive victory over in-form St Naul’s.

Those good displays should help them as they turn their attention back to the league this Sunday, and a big clash with Ardara.

Glenfin are currently second from bottom in Division 2, and while it’s still early days, Breen would like to see his team moving up the table.

“We made a slow start to the year, with three defeats in our first three games.

“But things have picked up since then. We got a good win in the league against Buncrana, and we beat Glenswilly and Glen in the Gaeltacht.

“We had two weekends there where we could leave the pressure of the league behind us.

“We were down in the Gaeltacht in Falcarragh and reached the final, and then we had a very good result against St Naul’s last week.

Advertisement

“It’s back to the league this week, and it will be tough because there are a lot of good teams in Division 2 and there are no easy games. But we need to start picking up points.”

Sunday’s game is a star fixture, meaning county players are ineligible.

It looks like a pretty fair swap, with Frank McGlynn missing out for Glenfin, while Paddy McGrath won’t play for Ardara.

However, Breen isn’t quite sure if they cancel each other out, and Glenfin will miss their talisman this week.

“It’s hard to say. In some ways, they’re similar players, but their roles at club level may be different.

“Paddy is more of a man-marker, and he’ll just make the odd run up the field.

“Frank is very important to us because he holds our defence together, but he also sets up a lot of our attacks by driving forward.

“When we played down in Buncrana, it was Frank that dragged us over the line.

“We’re a completely different team when he plays, and he’ll be a huge loss this weekend.

“But we knew at the start of the year, that there would be days when we wouldn’t have him, and you just have to treat it as nearly a bonus when he is there.”

TO READ LIAM BREEN’S FULL INTERVIEW, DON’T MISS TODAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Herron and Donegal off to the Kingdom THE Donegal ladies are hoping that their good away form continues when they make the long trip to Kerry...

St Eunan’s and Killybegs meet in U16 Division 1 final County Final appearances are nothing new for St Eunan's underage sides, but today will be a special day for...