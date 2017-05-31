Author’s ‘alcoholic to apostle’ story is stage bound

A CARRIGART man’s story of his life as an alcoholic and his subsequent redemption is being turned into a one man show.

Martin Jim McFadden’s book ‘Don’t Go There’ has just been released as an e-book on Amazon.

Advertisement

Shortly though he will bring his biography to life at Strabane’s Alley Theatre.

‘Don’t Go There’ recounts the author’s early life growing up in rural Donegal and his first encounter with the bottle.

From there it rollercoasters into a breathtaking journey that sees McFadden stumble from one brush with the law to the next and that takes him throughout Ireland, England and even to the United States.

Martin McFadden literally staggered around the world and Don’t Go There is a no holds barred account of how he blew over £100,000 and almost died in pursuit of his next drink.

It was a chance encounter in, oddly enough, a bar with the Strabane woman who would become his wife that proved to be his saviour and the latter part of Don’t Go There reveals his painful struggle back from the brink.

Today Martin Jim McFadden has been sober for almost a decade and is a devout Christian who says he owes much to his faith and in particular St Anthony.

Given the life he has led, it is amazing McFadden can remember anything. But he does and in fact his countless adventures are recalled with amazing clarity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From drunkenly masquerading as a Garda on the streets of his native Donegal to punching his boss on a London building site, Don’t Go There truly is a tale of a man who has stared hopelessness in the face and has lived to tell the tale.

On June 24, Martin Jim McFadden will step on to the stage of the Alley Theatre to tell his story first hand.

A natural-born raconteur, the Carrigart man carries with him a razor sharp wit and a gentle spirituality that will have audiences captivated.

Putting together ‘Don’t Go There’ along with McFadden is Donegal drama veteran Lorna Baldrick and speaking this week, the author said he was looking forward to telling his story to a live audience for the first time.

“When I launched my first book in 2008 a few people said to me that I should give it a go on stage,” Martin McFadden said.

“I wasn’t sure at that time but Lorna Baldrick, who works in Letterkenny Hospital where I work myself, she has been involved in amateur theatre for years and we talked about a one man show.

“So Lorna is putting it together for me and it will basically be me telling my story.

“It will be all the madness, all the sadness and everything in between and hopefully the audience enjoys it.”

Tickets for ‘Don’t Go There – A One Man Show’ are on sale now priced £5. They can be purchased by ringing the Alley Theatre box office on 04871 384 444 or by logging on to www.alley-theatre.com. The show takes place on June 24 with curtain up at 8pm.

The print edition of the book is available to buy at www.amazon.co.uk priced at 6.99.