American tourist dies in Donegal road crash

Posted: 11:50 am May 17, 2017
GARDAI in Ballyshannon are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that led to the death of an American tourist.

The man, who was in his 70s, was seriously injured in the crash at the Ballintra/Rossnowlagh crossroads on Monday afternoon. He was rushed to Sligo General Hospital but passed away last night.

It is understood the victim was holidaying with his wife when their car collided with a lorry.

The couple have relatives in Ireland and they have been notified.

The driver of the truck was unhurt but treated for shock at the scene.

There have been no arrests and gardai say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

