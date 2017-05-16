IRELAND’S Minister for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, is one a two day visit to Donegal.

The Limerick TD begins his trip shortly with a visit to Finn Valley Sports Centre and the site of the new Finn Harps stadium.

From there he moves to the Donegal Sports Partnership on Pearse Road before travelling on to the Kinnegar Brewing Company.

He recommences his engagements in the morning with an official visit to Fanad Lighthouse before rounding off by meeting with members of Donegal County Council regarding its Donegal Tourism Strategy.