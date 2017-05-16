+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Posted: 12:47 pm May 16, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Minister Patrick O'Donovan.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

IRELAND’S Minister for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, is one a two day visit to Donegal.

The Limerick TD begins his trip shortly with a visit to Finn Valley Sports Centre and the site of the new Finn Harps stadium.

Advertisement

From there he moves to the Donegal Sports Partnership on Pearse Road before travelling on to the Kinnegar Brewing Company.

He recommences his engagements in the morning with an official visit to Fanad Lighthouse before rounding off by meeting with members of Donegal County Council regarding its Donegal Tourism Strategy.

Posted: 12:47 pm May 16, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland