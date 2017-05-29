29 schools in Donegal will undergo major improvements

Fine Gael Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced that 29 local schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months thanks to Government funding.
The Summer Works Scheme will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to buildings in both primary and secondary schools across the county.
Minister McHugh said: “This local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47million for vital school projects around the country.
“Works will be carried out in schools in Donegal over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum.
“I am confident that school authorities here in Donegal will be able to achieve best value for money on prices for jobs, and I call on schools to ensure that they maximise the benefit to their schools of the works sanctioned by my Fine Gael colleague, Education Minister Richard Bruton.
“The Action Plan for Education, which aims to make the Irish education and training service the best in Europe within a decade, puts a big priority on investment in school educational infrastructure.
“Today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings here in Donegal which will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers.”
The Summer Works Scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.
Some 438 schools at both primary and secondary level around the country will receive €47 million for vital school improvements through the scheme.
This year, almost €500 million will be invested in school building infrastructure under the school building and modernisation programme.
ENDS
S N Neill Mor
Killybegs
Co. Donegal
Castlefin 1 Boys N S
Castlefin
Co Donegal
Killybegs Common N S
The Commons
Killybegs
St Garvan’s N.S.
Drum Halla
Rathmaolain
Scoil An Linbh Íosa
Killymard
Donegal Town
Scoil Cuilm Cille
Ballindrait
Lifford
S N Adhamhnain
An Luinnigh
Doire Beaga
Sn An Leinbh Iosa
Coxtown
Carrigans
Scoil Mhuire
Pettigo
Co Donegal
Scoil Naomh Seosamh
Rathdomhnaill
Treantach
S N Muire Gan Smal
Ard A’Ratha
Co Dun Na Ngall
S N Mhuire
Baile An Ngalloglach
Letterkenny
Ayr Hill N S Ramelton
Tank Road
Ramelton
Scoil Naomh Mhuire
Ceann Mhalanna
Ballygorman Lifford
Scoil Naomh Padraig Boys’
Carndonagh
Co Donegal
S N Baile an Bhailsig
Baile An Bhailsigh
Welchtown
Scoil Bhride
Conmhagh
Lifford
Scoil Mhuire
Belcruit
Kincasslagh
S N Donaigh
Carndonagh
Co Donegal
S N Naomh Baoithin
St Johnston
Lifford
St Bernadette Special School
College Farm Road
Letterkenny
Moyle N S
Newtowncunningham
Lifford
St Macartan’s Central
Bundoran
Co Donegal
Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala
Dun Na Ngall
Co Donegal
Scoil Chróine
An Clochán Liath
Co. Dhún Na Ngall
Errigal College
Windyhall
Letterkenny
Mulroy College
Milford
Letterkenny
Deele College
Raphoe
Lifford
The Royal and Prior School
Raphoe
Co Donegal
Carndonagh Community School
Carndonagh
Lifford