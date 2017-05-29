29 schools in Donegal will undergo major improvements

Fine Gael Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced that 29 local schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months thanks to Government funding.

The Summer Works Scheme will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to buildings in both primary and secondary schools across the county.

Minister McHugh said: “This local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47million for vital school projects around the country.

“Works will be carried out in schools in Donegal over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum.

“I am confident that school authorities here in Donegal will be able to achieve best value for money on prices for jobs, and I call on schools to ensure that they maximise the benefit to their schools of the works sanctioned by my Fine Gael colleague, Education Minister Richard Bruton.

“The Action Plan for Education, which aims to make the Irish education and training service the best in Europe within a decade, puts a big priority on investment in school educational infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings here in Donegal which will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers.”

The Summer Works Scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.

Some 438 schools at both primary and secondary level around the country will receive €47 million for vital school improvements through the scheme.

This year, almost €500 million will be invested in school building infrastructure under the school building and modernisation programme.

S N Neill Mor

Killybegs

Co. Donegal

Castlefin 1 Boys N S

Castlefin

Co Donegal

Killybegs Common N S

The Commons

Killybegs

St Garvan’s N.S.

Drum Halla

Rathmaolain

Scoil An Linbh Íosa

Killymard

Donegal Town

Scoil Cuilm Cille

Ballindrait

Lifford

S N Adhamhnain

An Luinnigh

Doire Beaga

Sn An Leinbh Iosa

Coxtown

Carrigans

Scoil Mhuire

Pettigo

Co Donegal

Scoil Naomh Seosamh

Rathdomhnaill

Treantach

S N Muire Gan Smal

Ard A’Ratha

Co Dun Na Ngall

S N Mhuire

Baile An Ngalloglach

Letterkenny

Ayr Hill N S Ramelton

Tank Road

Ramelton

Scoil Naomh Mhuire

Ceann Mhalanna

Ballygorman Lifford

Scoil Naomh Padraig Boys’

Carndonagh

Co Donegal

S N Baile an Bhailsig

Baile An Bhailsigh

Welchtown

Scoil Bhride

Conmhagh

Lifford

Scoil Mhuire

Belcruit

Kincasslagh

S N Donaigh

Carndonagh

Co Donegal

S N Naomh Baoithin

St Johnston

Lifford

St Bernadette Special School

College Farm Road

Letterkenny

Moyle N S

Newtowncunningham

Lifford

St Macartan’s Central

Bundoran

Co Donegal

Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala

Dun Na Ngall

Co Donegal

Scoil Chróine

An Clochán Liath

Co. Dhún Na Ngall

Errigal College

Windyhall

Letterkenny

Mulroy College

Milford

Letterkenny

Deele College

Raphoe

Lifford

The Royal and Prior School

Raphoe

Co Donegal

Carndonagh Community School

Carndonagh

Lifford