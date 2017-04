WINTERS, Bridget – At The Donegal Hospice. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home today, Monday, from 6 pm, with Rosary at 9 pm. Viewing from 4 pm on Tuesday with removal at 6.30 pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Leitirmacaward, for 7 pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am, followed by burial in the new graveyard