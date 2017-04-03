WILKIN, Violet – The death has taken place at The Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Violet Wilkin, Magheraroarty, Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6 pm this evening, Monday 3rd April. Funeral service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore on Wednesday 5th April at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Lakehouse Nursing Home Portnablagh Co. Donegal Comfort Fund c/o any family member