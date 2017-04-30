Waste company given three weeks to clear Rossbracken

A HIGH Court judge has described the illegal dumping of thousands of tonnes of waste near the shores of Lough Swilly as one of the most “egregious cases” he had witnessed during his time on the bench.

Mr Justice Max Barrett was speaking on Tuesday after granting Donegal County Council Interlocutory Orders against two waste companies and one individual allegedly involved in the operation at Rossbracken, Manorcunningham.

The first order directs Ferry’s Refuse Collection Limited and ‘Another’ to, within three weeks, remove and lawfully dispose of surface waste currently held on the Rossbracken site. Both parties must cease the delivery of further waste to the site.

Mr Justice Barrett made an order granting that an additional, more comprehensive, waste management report be undertaken. During evidence for the application, counsel for the council remarked that this report would examine further the method and process that would be involved in successfully cleaning up the site.

He also granted the council Interlocutory Orders made against another company, Ferry’s Refuse Recycling Limited.

It directs that the respondent, in future waste management operations, comply rigidly within the provisions of their existing waste licensing permit. The company must also, in future waste management operations, provide information to the council regarding their operations plan for collection and disposal of waste. Adequate proof of where any waste is being collected and disposed of is to be furnished to the applicant.

Justice Barrett concluded the orders are to be served on all three parties as soon as is practicable.