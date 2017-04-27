+353 (0)74912 1014
Waste collector given three weeks to clear illegal dump

Posted: 6:05 pm April 27, 2017
By Cronan Scanlon
c.scanlon@donegalnews.com
Specialist surveyors on site back in November.

Specialist surveyors on site back in November.

 
A HIGH Court JUDGE has described the illegal dumping of thousands of tonnes of waste near the shores of Lough Swilly as one of the most “egregious cases” he had witnessed during his time on the bench.
 
Mr Justice Max Barrett was speaking on Tuesday after granting Donegal County Council Interlocutory Orders against two waste companies and one individual allegedly involved in the operation at Rossbracken, Manorcunningham.
 
The first order directs Jim Ferry and Ferry’s Refuse Collection Limited and to, within three weeks, remove and lawfully disposal of surface waste currently held on the Rossbracken site.
 
He also granted the council Interlocutory Orders made against another company, Ferry’s Refuse Recycling Limited. 

