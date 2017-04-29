Two teenagers die in over night crash in Donegal

TWO teenagers have died and three others have been injured in a road crash in Donegal over night.

The two young men were fatally injured in the single vehicle crash on the road between Quigley’s Point and Whitecastle at around 3.35am.

Both were aged in their late teens and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second teenager was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other males in the car, all in their late teens, were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny General Hospital where they are all said to be in a stable condition.

The road has been closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses – particularly anyone who may have been on the Quigley’s Point to Moville Road between 3am and 3.40am – to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074- 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.