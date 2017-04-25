Teen charged with stabbing Donegal man to death

A teenager has been charged over the murder of a Donegal man stabbed to death in London.

Damien McLaughlin, who was 42 and from Manorcunningham, was knifed in broad daylight on Exeter Road in Enfield shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Two men aged 21 and 18, and a 17-year-old male, were arrested a short while later on suspicion of murder. The 17-year-old has since been charged with killing the 42-year-old.

Police, ambulances and London’s air ambulance attended the scene and paramedics fought to save Mr McLaughlin’s life for over 45 minutes but he was pronounced dead at the scene at just after 2.15pm.

A post-mortem examination was held at Haringey Mortuary on Sunday, April 23 and the cause of death has been confirmed as a stab wound to the heart.