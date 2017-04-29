St Eunan’s College limbering up for It’s a Knockout fun

A WILD and whacky ‘It’s A Knockout’ will take place in Letterkenny next week and the organisers are looking for teams to get involved.

Based on the popular 1980s television show, the event on May 6 is being held to raise funds for St Eunan’s College.

Advertisement

Several groups of work colleagues, family members and friends have already signed up and are currently raising funds but some team slots are still available, explained co-organiser Jonathan Foley.

“The guys who co-ordinate the obstacles and the challenges have told us that ten members to a team is the ideal number,” said Jonathan.

“We’ve set up a Facebook page with all the details and reasons why we are staging the event and although it’s been a good response so far, we’re hoping to give the event one final push.”

Entry is free however each named participant will be issued with a sponsor card and encouraged to raise money.

The event runs from noon until 3pm and for more information, visit ‘It’s A Knockout at Saint Eunan’s College’ on Facebook or contact the school itself on 07491 21143.

To register directly, do so by emailing itsaknockout@sainteunans.com. Slots are limited so early booking is encouraged.