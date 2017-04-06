Spring into Easter in the Fermanagh Lakelands

Why not spend your Easter break in the fun and family friendly Fermanagh Lakelands? Here is just a taste of what’s happening around the county over the Easter break.

On 9th April, you, your family and friends can spend a wonderful Sunday at Crom Castle and dine in splendour overlooking the Gardens. Guests can book their own individual tables and choose their four course meal from a mouth-watering menu all served directly to your table.

The Easter Bunny’s been to Florence Court and Castle Coole and scattered clues to solve all over the estates! Can you find one near the daffodils? Under the bridge? Maybe near the saw-mill with its whirring water-wheel? Follow the clues to collect your Cadbury chocolate prize on 15th-18th April.

There are a range of fun Easter activities including face painting, balloon modelling, Easter games and crafts and a “Bunny Cruise” on Upper Lough Erne at Share Discover Village on 15th & 16th April.

The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance at Castle Archdale Caravan Park over Easter weekend with a whole host of activities for you to enjoy – treasure hunt, comedy variety show, orienteering and more, 15th-17th April.

On Easter Monday, 17th April, take the opportunity to see Crom Estate from a different perspective, as you enjoy a cruise around the lough in Crom’s 100 year old traditional craft.

Derek Ryan, one of the most celebrated Irish Country Music Singers of our time comes to The Valley Hotel on Easter Monday Night, 17th April.

Stroll down Shipbuoy Street at the Ulster American Folk Park and witness the sights, smells and sounds of a busy market day in 1900’s Ulster. Stallholders, shopkeepers, travelling journeymen and entertainers will keep you amused for hours on end, 16th-18th April.

Or celebrate Easter at one of Europe’s finest showcases at the Marble Arch Caves UNESO Global Geopark. The Marble Arch Caves are hosting an egg-cellent day of fun including an egg themed scavenger hunt and a chance to make your own fossil egg, 17th-18th April. Lively and informative guides will also be available to conduct tours of the spectacular underground world.

However you choose to celebrate Easter, the Fermanagh Lakelands have it cracked – for more information on these events , accommodation offers and what to see and do in Fermanagh see www.fermanaghlakelands.com

