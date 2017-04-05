Schoolchildren help secure CCTV cameras in town park

CCTV is to be installed in Letterkenny’s Bernard McGlinchey Town Park following safety concerns raised by local school children.

Members of Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee were told on Monday that an incident in which a 15-year-old teenager was accosted while walking through the park on her way to school had left young people terrified.

The approach in late 2015, when a man grabbed the schoolgirl from behind and put his hand over her mouth, prompted a discussion among pupils at Loreto Convent.

As a result they contacted their local elected representatives with a view to enhancing safety measures in the park.

On Tuesday Donegal County Council confirmed that CCTV cameras will now be installed in the area.