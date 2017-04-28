Runners urged to get involved for second Trentagh NS 5K

IT will be runners at the ready in Trentagh shortly as the local national school holds its second 5K Run and Family Walk.

It has been a whirlwind few years for Trentagh NS which, just four years ago, was in danger of losing its teacher due to low pupil numbers.

Fast forward to 2017 though and the school is thriving once again with twice as many young people now in the classrooms.

On May 3 the school is encouraging people to pull on their trainers and hit the road for its 5K run and walk.

Last year’s event proved hugely popular with the running fraternity, due largely to the flat course which lent itself to good times recorded by participants. The follow up supper was also a big hit, according to school principal Norma Summers who is again asking people to get out and get involved.

Registration is from 6.30pm at Trentagh Church car park with the race commencing at 7.30pm.

Entry is €7 for runners and €5 for walkers. Under 16s can enter for €1 and all proceeds will go to Trentagh National School.