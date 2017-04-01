RODGERS, John – The death has taken place at his late residence of John Rodgers, 32 Ballina, Falcarragh. Survived by his wife Nora, his five daughters, two sons, two brothers, two sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Removal from his residence on Sunday the 2nd April for 1 pm Requiem Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9 pm. House private from 11 pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.