RODDEN, John – Removal today, Tuesday, April 25th, from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 3 pm to his late residence. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 27th, in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 11 am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Letterkenny and the Donegal Hospice.