All roads lead to Falcarragh for Gaeltacht Championship

The Donegal section of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta will be concluded this weekend, as the four remaining teams in the county battle it out to be crowned champions of Donegal.

Both semi-finals will take place on Sunday, with the winners progressing to the county final the following day.

Dungloe will play Glenfin in the first fixture before this year’s hosts, Cloughaneely take on Ardara in the second semi-final.

It’s a big weekend for the Cloughaneely club who are hosting the championships, and their senior team manager Michael Lynch says they have been busy preparing for a feast of football.

“A huge amount of work has gone into hosting the games this weekend. A lot has been done to make sure the pitch is in good condition and into getting the clubhouse ready.”

