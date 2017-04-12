Road safety campaign launched ahead of Easter weekend

DONEGAL’S Road Safety Working Group is calling on drivers to act responsibly over the Easter weekend.

Offering some key road safety tips, the working group advised:

Always wear a seatbelt and ensure that your passengers do so also. Ensure that car seats for children are installed and used correctly.

Never drink or drug drive. Not only is your ability to react severely impaired but so are your decisions and judgements. You may kill other road users, your passengers – and yourself.

Avoid driving if you are fatigued. If you find yourself battling to keep your eyes open‚ find a safe place to stop and rest‚ or let another driver takeover.

Always obey the speed limit. When the unexpected happens on the road – the speed that you’re travelling at matters. Your speed decides the outcome. Slow down.

Avoid being distracted by mobile phones. The use of a mobile phone while driving is illegal and extremely dangerous. Do not use a mobile phone while driving.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, always be seen by wearing high vis or reflective clothing.

Ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy. Service your vehicle at regular intervals and ensure that your vehicles tyres are safe and in a roadworthy condition.

Maintain a safe distance from vehicles in front and keep a safe stopping distance.

If you break down, turn the hazard lights on immediately. Do not get out of the car unless it is safe to do so.

Switch on your lights. No matter what time of the day or night, always make sure you are visible to other road users.

Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell said, “As we head into the Easter bank holiday weekend I would appeal to all road users to play their part in keeping our roads safe.

“We must be mindful that any mistake on the road can lead to very serious consequences for everyone involved. This weekend brings added risks as more people are using the roads, so please be extra vigilant about your safety and the safety of others. With the extra traffic, journey times will increase and we therefore appeal to everyone travelling long distances, to leave in plenty of time to get to their destination, plan their route, take their time and be well rested before setting out on their journey.”

To date this year 48 people have died on Irish roads, two of them in Donegal.