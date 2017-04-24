+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

The reluctant student becomes a teacher

Posted: 2:38 pm April 24, 2017
By Cronan Scanlon
c.scanlon@donegalnews.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Minister Joe McHugh

Minister Joe McHugh in his student days with Oideas Gael’s Liam O’Cuinneagainn

IN July 2014, Taoiseach Enda Kenny sparked uproar among the Irish speaking community at home and abroad when he appointed Joe McHugh as Minister of State with responsibility for Gaeltacht Affairs.

At the time of the surprise appointment, the Donegal TD admitted his Irish was ‘basic’, yet he was expected to be able to deal with and handle matters to do with the Irish language and Gaeltacht areas.  

Advertisement

As a result, Mr Kenny directed McHugh to Oideas Gael, an Irish language and cultural centre in Glencolmcille, the birthplace of An Taoiseach’s late mother Eithne.

There, the struggling new Minister began what he called his ‘re-immersion in the language’.

Since then, however, Minister McHugh has defied his many critics and will return to Oideas Gael for a week in August, as a teacher.

Now Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, he paid tribute to the director of the centre, Mr Liam Ó Cuinneagáin, for giving him the opportunity to prove his worth.

“I was delighted when Liam told me there was no reason why I couldn’t teach the class,” he told the Donegal News this week.

“I am really looking forward to it; I am hopeful that there are people out there who were just like me and have been thinking about coming back to the language.”

While he has moved to a new ministry, Minister McHugh stressed that he always said he would “take Irish with me” and now speaks it every day in Donegal, and at every opportunity in the Dáil.

Advertisement

“The lovely thing now is that people who have a wee bit of Irish seem comfortable coming up to me to speak Irish, people who maybe only have a cupla focal,” he added.

“And it’s not just people in the Gaeltacht; people in every corner of the county will try to speak Irish to me. Oideas Gael have been so good to me on my journey through Irish and I am delighted that I can maybe give something back to them this summer – and of course continue to improve and learn our national language.”

Posted: 2:38 pm April 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
€6.2 Million into upgrading work in Killybegs harbour

Works planned for Killybegs Harbour include 120 metre extension to quay

Additional €200m needed for Donegal road plans

FOLLOWING the construction of the A5 through Northern Ireland to Derry, which will improve access to Donegal, a further...

Arranmore Island Energy Committee to receive €400,000

It has been included as part of 38 community energy projects who are to receive €20m in grant funding

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland