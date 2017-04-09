+353 (0)74912 1014
Rallying cry for Donegal supporters to travel to Armagh

Posted: 4:22 pm April 9, 2017
Declan Bonner

DONEGAL U-21 manager, Declan Bonner, has called on Donegal supporters to travel to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh in large numbers in support of his players tomorrow evening.
Neighbours Derry privide the opposition as Donegal look to bring an eighth – and final – provincial U21 title back to the county, throw-in 8pm.
“None of us are too pleased with the venue but it is what it is. We can’t change it at this point but the players will do their best to win the battle on the field of play. That task would be greatly helped if the supporters who have been with us all the way now make the trip to Armagh tomorrow night,” he said.
Donegal’s last Ulster U21 title was back in 2010 although they have contested each of the last three finals.
Bonner’s team booked their place in the final following a comprehensive win over Cavan last Wednesday night while Derry needed extra tme before overcoming Armagh in ht eother semi final, also played last Wednesday night.
The winners go on to play Dublin in the All-Ireland semi final on Easter Saturday

SEE TOMORROW’S DONEGAL NEWS FOR FUL PREVIEW OF THE ULSTER U21 FINAL

