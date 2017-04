PORTER, Hazel – The death has taken place at the Sean O’Hare Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Miss Hazel Porter. Reposing at the Sean O’Hare Unit today, Sunday, 30 April, from 2 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from there on Monday, 1 May, at 2 pm for Service at 3 pm at Ballylennon Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining church yard.