PATTON, William

Posted: 11:45 am April 8, 2017

PATTON, William – The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of William Patton, Bridgend, Ramelton. Willie’s remains are reposing at Hillcrest House today, Saturday 8th April with removal at 3 pm, going to St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton to repose overnight for 11 am Mass tomorrow, Sunday 9th April with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

