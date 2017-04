O’DONNELL, Shemie – The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Shemie O’Donnell No. 10 McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

His remains will leave Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield today, (Friday) at 3 pm travelling to his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow afternoon at 1.30 pm to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for 2 pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local graveyard