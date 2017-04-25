NIGHTINGALE, Bridie – The death has taken place April 24th, 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Bridie Nightingale (née Herron), 35 Barrack Street, Strabane and formerly of Fintown. Dearly loved mother of Paul, much loved sister of Mamie and the late Brian and beloved niece of the late Mary Boggs. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (April 25th) from 6.30 pm. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (April 26th) at 8.30 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10 am. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, sister and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.