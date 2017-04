MOORE, Violet – Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 4 pm today, Tuesday afternoon, April 25th, to her late residence. Removal on Thursday, April 27th, at 1.15 pm for Funeral Service at 2 pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital.