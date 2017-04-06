Minors meet Antrim in dress rehearsal on Saturday

DONEGAL and Antrim will meet in a dress rehearsal for their Ulster Minor Championship quarter-final this Saturday in O’Donnell Park at 12pm.

It’s six weeks before the sides face off in the championship so there may be a bit of shadow-boxing when they square off in the league in Letterkenny.

In 2016, the saffrons came close to knocking Donegal out of the minor championship, so they are a county that team manager Shaun Paul Barrett certainly won’t be underestimating this term.

He said: “We will get to see Antrim in action, and get a sense of what they are about.

“Derry only beat them by one point, so we know that Antrim are a very good team.

“They have an excellent corner-forward in Liam Quinn, who will take a lot of watching.

“It will be a good test, but it’s not really about this Saturday for us. We’re building towards the championship game and that will be a completely different match.”



