McSHANE, Brigid – Peacefully at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs. Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfields, Ardara at 4 pm yesterday (Friday) to her residence at Ballymore, Teelin. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.15 am at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11 pm to 10 am on both nights.